💥 Israel strikes southern Syria

💥 Israeli Air Force conducted airstrikes in Daraa province of Syria.

The strikes were reportedly in response to two Grad rockets launched by Resistance forces towards occupied Golan.

The IDF stated that its air forces had struck weapons in the Daraa governorate. Social media footage allegedly shows airstrikes on the 175th Regiment's positions.

In response, the Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the air raids and called on the international community to halt the attacks.

