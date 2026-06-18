How Many Others Are There Like Me

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For those who don't believe the main stream propaganda being spread to control people and normalize abnormal behavior ... who are seeking the truth and know it's hard to trust anyone these days ... they can't help but ask how many others are like them ... fighting the same battles ... praying for a better world ...