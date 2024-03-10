Hala Explains the Horror - "They (IDF) Opened the Door and Started Shooting at All Those Inside the House"

"They opened the door and started shooting at all those inside the house. She [the sister] kept begging me to take her out, but I choked. Then I started calling her and she didn't answer."
◾️Hala Hamada, Hind's cousin, describes the horror that she went through while trapped under the rubble of her house along with her entire murdered family after Israel's military attacked them.
