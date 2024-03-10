Create New Account
Hala Explains the Horror - "They (IDF) Opened the Door and Started Shooting at All Those Inside the House"
"They opened the door and started shooting at all those inside the house. She [the sister] kept begging me to take her out, but I choked. Then I started calling her and she didn't answer."

◾️Hala Hamada, Hind's cousin, describes the horror that she went through while trapped under the rubble of her house along with her entire murdered family after Israel's military attacked them.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

