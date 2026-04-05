saw the truth

soon as I could see

nothing new

you were led

to believe



you had no reason

to wonder why

always the one

that they held high



don't need you

you make me sick

Arrogant shallow

smug little pawn

better wake up fast

or you'll be dead

dead by dawn

dead by dawn

better wake up fast

or you'll be dead

dead by dawn



Took all their poisons

believed all their lies

too busy

looking in the mirror

to ever ask why



cast me down

spit in my face

thought that people like me

were a disgrace



don't need you

you make me sick

Arrogant shallow

smug little pawn

better wake up fast

or you'll be dead

dead by dawn

dead by dawn

better wake up fast

or you'll be dead

dead by dawn



go to your grave

like a good little slave

swear they were right

too late to save



the world

will be a better place

now that you're gone

a wasted space

traitor to

the human race



don't need you

you make me sick

Arrogant shallow

smug little pawn

better wake up fast

or you'll be dead

dead by dawn

dead by dawn

better wake up fast

or you'll be dead

dead by dawn



