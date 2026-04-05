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saw the truth
soon as I could see
nothing new
you were led
to believe
you had no reason
to wonder why
always the one
that they held high
don't need you
you make me sick
Arrogant shallow
smug little pawn
better wake up fast
or you'll be dead
dead by dawn
dead by dawn
better wake up fast
or you'll be dead
dead by dawn
Took all their poisons
believed all their lies
too busy
looking in the mirror
to ever ask why
cast me down
spit in my face
thought that people like me
were a disgrace
don't need you
you make me sick
Arrogant shallow
smug little pawn
better wake up fast
or you'll be dead
dead by dawn
dead by dawn
better wake up fast
or you'll be dead
dead by dawn
go to your grave
like a good little slave
swear they were right
too late to save
the world
will be a better place
now that you're gone
a wasted space
traitor to
the human race
don't need you
you make me sick
Arrogant shallow
smug little pawn
better wake up fast
or you'll be dead
dead by dawn
dead by dawn
better wake up fast
or you'll be dead
dead by dawn