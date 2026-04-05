BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dead by Dawn
neversaydie
neversaydie
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • Yesterday

saw the truth
soon as I could see
nothing new
you were led
to believe

you had no reason
to wonder why
always the one
that they held high

don't need you
you make me sick
Arrogant shallow
smug little pawn
better wake up fast
or you'll be dead 
dead by dawn
dead by dawn
better wake up fast
or you'll be dead 
dead by dawn

Took all their poisons
believed all their lies
too busy
looking in the mirror
to ever ask why

cast me down
spit in my face
thought that people like me
were a disgrace

don't need you
you make me sick
Arrogant shallow
smug little pawn
better wake up fast
or you'll be dead 
dead by dawn
dead by dawn
better wake up fast
or you'll be dead 
dead by dawn

go to your grave
like a good little slave
swear they were right
too late to save

the world 
will be a better place
now that you're gone
a wasted space
traitor to 
the human race

don't need you
you make me sick
Arrogant shallow
smug little pawn
better wake up fast
or you'll be dead 
dead by dawn
dead by dawn
better wake up fast
or you'll be dead 
dead by dawn

Keywords
musictechnodubstepcool jazzdrum and bassneversaydie
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

Kevin Hughes
The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite&#8217;s accelerated agenda

The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite’s accelerated agenda

Patrick Lewis
The hidden cost of germophobia: How over-sanitization and antibiotics are harming children&#8217;s gut health

The hidden cost of germophobia: How over-sanitization and antibiotics are harming children’s gut health

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Last-ditch 45-day truce talks fail as Iran rejects US ceasefire demands

Last-ditch 45-day truce talks fail as Iran rejects US ceasefire demands

Lance D Johnson
Norwegian study links mRNA COVID vaccines to heightened heart risks in teens

Norwegian study links mRNA COVID vaccines to heightened heart risks in teens

Belle Carter
Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy