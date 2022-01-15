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Actualité et politique du 15 janvier 2022 - Cercles Nationalistes Français
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80 views • January 21, 2022
Entretien d'actualité avec Philippe Ploncard d'Assac du 15/01/22
Site internet: http://nationalisme-francais.com/
Page VK: https://vk.com/id682036650
Page facebook: https://fr-fr.facebook.com/sppdassac/
Chaine bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/UTflXfM1CffJ/
Chaine rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-755867
Chaine odysee: https://odysee.com/@Cercles-Nationalistes-Fran%C3%A7ais-Philippe-Ploncard-d'Assac:6
Site internet: http://nationalisme-francais.com/
Page VK: https://vk.com/id682036650
Page facebook: https://fr-fr.facebook.com/sppdassac/
Chaine bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/UTflXfM1CffJ/
Chaine rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-755867
Chaine odysee: https://odysee.com/@Cercles-Nationalistes-Fran%C3%A7ais-Philippe-Ploncard-d'Assac:6
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