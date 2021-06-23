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Trump - “I never admitted defeat...I have not conceded."
The New American
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20 views • June 23, 2021
1) Talking with David Brody, President Trump said that he has never publicly conceded the stolen 2020 election.
2) President Donald Trump responds to the idea of him becoming Speaker of the House in 2022.
3) America First - Nicholas Fuentes talks about the problems with ballots in Georgia.
4) Steve Bannon on War Room Pandemic warns the republican politicians who don't want to get to the bottom of the November 3rd election.
5) Mike Lindell on War Room Pandemic talks about his big event in July to help expose the truth about the election.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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concedethe new americantrump wonben armstrong
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