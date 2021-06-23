© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump - “I never admitted defeat...I have not conceded."
Follow
1
Share
Report
20 views • June 23, 2021
1) Talking with David Brody, President Trump said that he has never publicly conceded the stolen 2020 election.
2) President Donald Trump responds to the idea of him becoming Speaker of the House in 2022.
3) America First - Nicholas Fuentes talks about the problems with ballots in Georgia.
4) Steve Bannon on War Room Pandemic warns the republican politicians who don't want to get to the bottom of the November 3rd election.
5) Mike Lindell on War Room Pandemic talks about his big event in July to help expose the truth about the election.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
2) President Donald Trump responds to the idea of him becoming Speaker of the House in 2022.
3) America First - Nicholas Fuentes talks about the problems with ballots in Georgia.
4) Steve Bannon on War Room Pandemic warns the republican politicians who don't want to get to the bottom of the November 3rd election.
5) Mike Lindell on War Room Pandemic talks about his big event in July to help expose the truth about the election.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.