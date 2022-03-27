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Interview with a Russian Soldier of Dagestan origin, Ibragimkhalil Gadzhiev, who, with a serious wound, continued to carry out a combat mission & saved the Lives of his Comrades. 032722
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141 views • March 27, 2022
Interview with a Russian soldier of Dagestan origin, Ibragimkhalil Gadzhiev, who, with a serious wound, continued to carry out a combat mission and saved the lives of his comrades
I posted a previous video of this brave man, called "Before and After", several days ago.
I posted a previous video of this brave man, called "Before and After", several days ago.
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