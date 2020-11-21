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'Edmonton doc speaks true words about the COVID hoax
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405 views • November 21, 2020
This guy most definitely has the credentials to speak as he does and what he says not only makes a whole lot of sense, it sorta reveals how insincere the MSM and progressive politicians are on the subject--how they are lying to us only to get us used to 'submission'.
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