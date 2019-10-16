Beto Supports Mandated LGBTQ Cirriculum - Ben Shapiro INSTANTLY Makes Him REGRET It

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100% Fed Up reports, During an “Equality town hall” on CNN, Democrat Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke announced he was in favor of a mandated LGBTQ curriculum. Beto O’Rourke — already pushing a ban on assault weapons — has added to the list of issues sure to alienate conservative voters if he makes it to the general election, by vowing to revoke the tax-exempt status of churches that oppose same-sex marriage.