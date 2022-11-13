Create New Account
Chris Whitty - Mass Murderer will go to Jail
Published 15 days ago

Sir Christopher John MacRae Whitty is a British epidemiologist serving as Chief Medical Officer for England (CMO) and Chief Medical Adviser to the UK Government since 2019 - He was central to the UK's policies during Covid and the Vaccine rollout. Here a British activist accuses Whitty of mass murder for these policies and his determination to bring Whitty, among others to justice.

Keywords
healthvaccinespoliticsuk

