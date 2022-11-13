Chris Whitty - Mass Murderer will go to Jail

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Sir Christopher John MacRae Whitty is a British epidemiologist serving as Chief Medical Officer for England (CMO) and Chief Medical Adviser to the UK Government since 2019 - He was central to the UK's policies during Covid and the Vaccine rollout. Here a British activist accuses Whitty of mass murder for these policies and his determination to bring Whitty, among others to justice.