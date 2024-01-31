Hearty Pancakes

1/2 cup HRS Organic Purple Barley Flakes

2 Tbs GB Organic Non-Fat Milk Powder

1 tsp baking powder

2 organic eggs

1 tsp GB Organic Freeze-Dried Beet Juice Powder

1/2 cup water

1/4 tsp GB Organic Vanilla Bean Powder

1 tsp HRS Organic Butter Powder





1. Blend all ingredients together until smooth.

2. Pour the batter into a squeeze bottle.

3. Heat a lightly oiled griddle or pan over medium-high heat.

4. Make the outline of a heart with the batter first, then fill in the center.

5. Cook until bubbles form and the edges are dry.



