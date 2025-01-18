BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💥Ansar Allah targeted the Israeli Ministry of Defense building in Tel Aviv using a ballistic missile, in response to Israeli strikes on Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
137 views • 3 months ago

💥Ansar Allah (Yemen) targeted the Israeli Ministry of Defense building in Tel Aviv using a ballistic missile, in response to Israeli strikes on Gaza. 

Houthis claim attack on Israel’s Defense Ministry

Ansar Allah has announced it launched a strike targeting the Israeli Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv. This comes right after a ceasefire agreement was reached in Gaza.

Adding, Ceasefire info: 

 Israel will release more than 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages, Egypt's Foreign Ministry reported. Israel "will not move forward" with the deal with Hamas until it receives a list of hostages to be released, Netanyahu's office stated. 

Israel will be ready to resume military operations in Gaza if necessary, with new approaches and full force, Netanyahu stated.

Adding: One of the 2 missiles landed in an open field (photo shown). Not sure about the other.

iran politics israel palestine events war syria gaza lebanon yemen current west bank
