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Why We Must Re-Open the Economy and Society Immediately; End the Shut Down NOW!
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80 views • January 19, 2021
Why Must Re open the Economy and Society Immediately; End the Shut Down ASAP. The benefits of re-opening the economy and loosening the lockdown far exceeds the damage of keeping it closed, and that includes the extra Covid deaths. Until there is a vaccine, we to go the Swedish route and aim for herd immunity.
#economy #lockdowns #covid
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#economy #lockdowns #covid
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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