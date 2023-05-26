UN WHO Coming in for the Kill With "Health" Schemes

The United Nations World Health Organization is plotting monumental assaults on liberty, self-government and national sovereignty under the guise of global "health" that will affect everyone on the Earth, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Between the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations to the negotiations for an International Pandemic Accord, the WHO power grab is breathtaking in scope. Fortunately, a growing alliance dubbed the "Sovereignty Coalition" including members of Congress and powerful U.S. organizations is gearing up to fight it. Meanwhile, at the state level, efforts to nullify the WHO and its unconstitutional usurpations is growing, too.
