FEMA’s $600 Million Unused Relief Fleet Tops List of Wasteful Spending

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has crowned FEMA’s $600 million unused relief fleet as the number one example of fraud, waste, and abuse in its ongoing investigation of federal spending. This idle armada of vehicles and aircraft, funded through H.R. 9747 (Supplemental Appropriations), was never deployed for disaster response, sitting stagnant while taxpayers footed the bill. Nebraska’s congressional delegation—Senators Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, and Representatives Mike Flood, Don Bacon, and Adrian Smith—unanimously voted “yes,” greenlighting what DOGE calls a glaring failure of oversight.



The $600 million debacle headlines a list of 100 wasteful expenditures detailed in the “Nebraska DOGE Report on Shared Fraud, Waste, and Abuse by the State’s Congressional Delegation.” While this unused fleet takes the top spot, DOGE warns it’s just the tip of a sprawling iceberg of fiscal mismanagement, with Nebraska’s lawmakers consistently backing questionable spending in various configurations. The report accuses FEMA of squandering funds on assets with zero impact, a burden compounded by the delegation’s apparent apathy toward ensuring relief efforts materialize.



Available on a leading video-sharing platform, the full report—including a video countdown of all 100 items and a 10-part series—lays bare the delegation’s role in this and other costly blunders. Expanded coverage in the Nebraska Journal Herald further dissects their approvals, spotlighting a systemic lack of accountability in Congress. As DOGE vows to unearth more, this $600 million flop stands as a stark symbol of negligence, leaving taxpayers stranded and relief efforts grounded while Nebraska’s representatives face mounting scrutiny.



