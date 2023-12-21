Behind the Scenes Part 1: The Road To Glenn’s POWERFUL Israel Speech

Glenn Beck





Dec 20, 2023





One year after his famous ‘Restoring Honor' rally in Washington D.C., Glenn gave another speech that would soon become one of the most powerful in his career. Glenn presented ‘Restoring Courage’ in Jerusalem on August 24, 2011, and he encouraged listeners to “turn your eyes to Israel” as repeated calls for genocide against Jews spread throughout the rest of the world. But how did he get to Jerusalem? What was Glenn’s journey, and what events led to him finding the perfect combination of words for that very moment? In this program, we take a behind the scenes look at Glenn’s journey to his ‘Restoring Courage’ speech. Join Glenn as he dives into the history of the Jews — including a harrowing visit to Auschwitz concentration camp in an attempt to revisit and understand the tragic mistakes made in Europe during the Holocaust. How did it happen, and how can we prevent it from NEVER happening again? Join Glenn on this powerful journey, so we too can learn how to protect the Jewish people from ever being the target of evil again…





