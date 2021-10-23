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Feds Legalize Setting Up Citizens For Crimes Ahead Of January 6th Trials
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140 views • October 23, 2021
The FBI under former director Robert Mueller stands accused of staging a hoax in Madisonville, Tennessee in 2010 to falsely entrap a man on a rare gun charge — and that case is now used as precedent to prosecute a January 6 protester on the same rare gun charge. Read more here: https://nationalfile.com/robert-mueller-investigated-for-staging-alleged-militia-hoax-now-used-to-prosecute-jan-6-defendant/
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