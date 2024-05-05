Biblical UFO Deceptions - Ep 53 - Interview With L.A. Marzulli - Saturday April 27, 2024

This is a very special episode as Dr. John interviews a 30 plus year and premiere UFO, Supernatural Researcher, Author, Speaker, & Filmmaker - L. A. Marzulli. He does a wide ranging interview about his family background, his religious journey, and how he got into investigating UFOs and the Supernatural. Check out his websites and his YouTube channel plus his latest conference.





1) lamarzulli.net





2) streaming.lamarzulli.net





3) https://www.youtube.com/@TheLamarzulli





4) Session 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxJOMtdbTsI&t=151s





5) Session 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7fqpim53Ak





6) Session 3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1sBQnRfRIQ









