Protein High - Quality New! Country Music Video

I had just awakened from sleeping and immediately
heard the words “Protein High – Quality New”.
I knew that these were the words for a song.
As I waited I got the words for the final verse that
went something like “She doesn’t come anymore,
but she was here before” which seemed to speak
of a Preacher lady warning about a time of famine and
hardship coming. The rest of the words came to me over
the next five hours. I used artificial intelligence, udio.com,
to compose the music and add the vocals.
This was the first song that I ever received from the
Holy Spirit by hearing the words!
- David Ford, Sunday, June 16, 2024
Download as a video with lyrics or mp3 here:
https://www.udio.com/songs/unxTmpzeWY4HhTwNMo6MoS
I have my videos in five different places (below)
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/SignsFromHeaven
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/signsfromheaven/
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/revelation
Odysee https://odysee.com/@SignsFromHeaven:4
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/SignsFromHeaven
website: http://www.signsfromheaven.org/