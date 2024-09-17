Protein High - Quality New! Country Music Video

I had just awakened from sleeping and immediately

heard the words “Protein High – Quality New”.

I knew that these were the words for a song.





As I waited I got the words for the final verse that

went something like “She doesn’t come anymore,

but she was here before” which seemed to speak

of a Preacher lady warning about a time of famine and

hardship coming. The rest of the words came to me over

the next five hours. I used artificial intelligence, udio.com,

to compose the music and add the vocals.





This was the first song that I ever received from the

Holy Spirit by hearing the words!

- David Ford, Sunday, June 16, 2024





Download as a video with lyrics or mp3 here:

https://www.udio.com/songs/unxTmpzeWY4HhTwNMo6MoS









I have my videos in five different places (below)





YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/SignsFromHeaven

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/signsfromheaven/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/revelation

Odysee https://odysee.com/@SignsFromHeaven:4

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/SignsFromHeaven





website: http://www.signsfromheaven.org/







