BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Protein High - Quality New! Country Music Video
Signs From Heaven
Signs From Heaven
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
18 views • 7 months ago

I had just awakened from sleeping and immediately

heard the words “Protein High – Quality New”.

I knew that these were the words for a song.


As I waited I got the words for the final verse that

went something like “She doesn’t come anymore,

but she was here before” which seemed to speak

of a Preacher lady warning about a time of famine and

hardship coming. The rest of the words came to me over

the next five hours. I used artificial intelligence, udio.com,

to compose the music and add the vocals.


This was the first song that I ever received from the

Holy Spirit by hearing the words!

- David Ford, Sunday, June 16, 2024


Download as a video with lyrics or mp3 here:

https://www.udio.com/songs/unxTmpzeWY4HhTwNMo6MoS



I have my videos in five different places (below)


YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/SignsFromHeaven

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/signsfromheaven/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/revelation

Odysee https://odysee.com/@SignsFromHeaven:4

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/SignsFromHeaven


website: http://www.signsfromheaven.org/



Keywords
foodfamineinflationshortages
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy