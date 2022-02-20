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Canada Gov Suspended. Klaus Schwab reigns. Schwab sends aid to start Nuke War Ukraine?
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509 views • February 20, 2022
Comment, Subscribe, Share. - The Stark Raving Viking blog suspended.
Klaus Schwab planned most of this in 1971. The “Great Reset”, it is financially restructuring the planet, forcing you onto a Global ID System. Links:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Db53P0QqcpED/
https://www.worldtribune.com/who-is-klaus-schwab-the-great-reset-is-no-conspiracy-theory/
https://www.breitbart.com/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
Has heroin been flown out of China to Japan and then to military bases in USA since the Vietnam War?
1.2 Trillion US Tax Dollars to String up Surveillance Cameras not fix roads and bridges? It is to prevent racism in the issuing of tickets as the excuse?
My address, cellphone, email address towards end of this video:
https://rumble.com/vv1ara-deport-elected-lawyers-using-13th-amendment-seize-their-property-throw-them.html
https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/russia-ukraine-cyberattacks
Magna Carta Excerpts to follow from:
https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/education/resources/magna-carta/british-library-magna-carta-1215-runnymede/
Not a Magna Carta Excerpt: Have you heard that Hillary Clinton was called in for questioning in NYC. Have you heard that the government in Canada has been suspended for Klaus Schwab to takeover? Are you, and your country next?
End excerpts from Magna Carta web page.
Vincent James. Martial Law and it is coming to all United States.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TpA27ZkU1IBd/
Share, Comment, Vote. Links:
https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2022/02/hillary-clinton-needs-to-be-arrested.html The Missing Part of the 13th Amendment was ratified in Virginia so it means that it is in effect until revoked. It hasn't been revoked. So, every lawyer holding elected office needs to be removed ASAP. That included Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and about 2/3 of the US Senate and Congress critters.
Breaking News. Hillary Clinton skates turning Joe Biden into the Durham investigation?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qWj0TXri9QgX/
Klaus Schwab planned most of this in 1971. The “Great Reset”, it is financially restructuring the planet, forcing you onto a Global ID System. Links:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Db53P0QqcpED/
https://www.worldtribune.com/who-is-klaus-schwab-the-great-reset-is-no-conspiracy-theory/
https://www.breitbart.com/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
Has heroin been flown out of China to Japan and then to military bases in USA since the Vietnam War?
1.2 Trillion US Tax Dollars to String up Surveillance Cameras not fix roads and bridges? It is to prevent racism in the issuing of tickets as the excuse?
My address, cellphone, email address towards end of this video:
https://rumble.com/vv1ara-deport-elected-lawyers-using-13th-amendment-seize-their-property-throw-them.html
https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/russia-ukraine-cyberattacks
Magna Carta Excerpts to follow from:
https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/education/resources/magna-carta/british-library-magna-carta-1215-runnymede/
Not a Magna Carta Excerpt: Have you heard that Hillary Clinton was called in for questioning in NYC. Have you heard that the government in Canada has been suspended for Klaus Schwab to takeover? Are you, and your country next?
End excerpts from Magna Carta web page.
Vincent James. Martial Law and it is coming to all United States.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TpA27ZkU1IBd/
Share, Comment, Vote. Links:
https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2022/02/hillary-clinton-needs-to-be-arrested.html The Missing Part of the 13th Amendment was ratified in Virginia so it means that it is in effect until revoked. It hasn't been revoked. So, every lawyer holding elected office needs to be removed ASAP. That included Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and about 2/3 of the US Senate and Congress critters.
Breaking News. Hillary Clinton skates turning Joe Biden into the Durham investigation?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qWj0TXri9QgX/
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