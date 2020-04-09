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Dr. Lee Hieb Merritt former Navy Research Advisory Committee Surgeon, anti-aging clinician and “Surviving the Medical Meltdown”author - Is there MORE to the virus than the government is disclosing?
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28 views • April 09, 2020
Orthopedist, anti-aging clinician and “Surviving the Medical Meltdown” author Lee Hieb Merritt scared us a bit on her recent webinar how bad the pandemic could affect our survival and society.
Now the liberty movement is dividing between those who want to follow Sweden’s model of protecting the sick without sabotaging the economy, and those - like Dr. Merritt - whose “inside sources” suggest the virus is worse than disclosed, BUT the government’s response poses an even graver danger to our health AND liberty.
What in the heck are we to do????
Now the liberty movement is dividing between those who want to follow Sweden’s model of protecting the sick without sabotaging the economy, and those - like Dr. Merritt - whose “inside sources” suggest the virus is worse than disclosed, BUT the government’s response poses an even graver danger to our health AND liberty.
What in the heck are we to do????
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