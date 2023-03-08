Zero VOC Paint Is Toxic- Even the EPA Admits It! | Non-Toxic Paint

Truth escapes from the captured acronym agencies every now and then!





We share a LOT in our newsletter that we don't share anywhere else: https://non-toxic-home.org/





The EPA is quite plain regarding No-VOC and Low-VOC paint. Also in this video:

- Non-toxic drywall alternatives

- MgO board and mold

- The truth about Greenguard Gold





Paint Article: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/non-toxic-paint-latex-free-paint





Latex Is Toxic: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/is-natural-rubber-latex-toxic





EPA #1: https://www.epa.gov/indoor-air-quality-iaq/does-epa-regulate-volatile-organic-compounds-vocs-household-products





EPA #2: https://www.epa.gov/ground-level-ozone-pollution/volatile-organic-compound-exemptions





Non-VOC Organic Compounds: https://louisvilleky.gov/sites/default/files/migration/files-pt2/Air%20Pollution%20Control%20District/form_e05_list_of_non-voc_organic_compounds.pdf





Great news! There are books with recipes to make your own natural paint! https://amzn.to/3m8Ya3z





Our Book: https://non-toxic-home.org/books





Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1





Please note that comments are not monitored. We don't have time for that! Similarly, we do not strive or debate. If you have a different belief, then that's fine! However please do consider how many hours (at a minimum) you have invested in independent research regarding said belief. Don't be lazy as your beliefs manifest in behavior!





Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):

Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69

EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc

Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629





How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us





Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop





Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!





This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.





Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer