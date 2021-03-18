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7/7 RIPPLE EFFECT 3 - Full Documentary
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2449 views • March 18, 2021
Released: 7 July 2019
On this the 14th anniversary of 7 July 2005 London Bombings, Muad’Dib/JAH has released 7/7 Ripple Effect 3, to remind everyone who the real perpetrators are, in the hope that the people with faith will get involved and finally bring them to justice.
In this updated and expanded 2019 edition of 7/7 Ripple Effect, Muad’Dib adds information about Mossad’s involvement as well as new information about the murder of Jean Charles de Menezes.
The only way the official story will be changed is if they know that millions know that they are liars, which they in fact are, and it’s the only way that justice will be served.
For more information:
JforJustice.net: 7/7 Ripple Effect 3 - https://jforjustice.net/77re3.html
JforJustice.net - https://jforjustice.net
(JforJustice.info)
Friends of Muad’Dib – https://mtrial.org
CHRISTS.NET - https://christs.net
On this the 14th anniversary of 7 July 2005 London Bombings, Muad’Dib/JAH has released 7/7 Ripple Effect 3, to remind everyone who the real perpetrators are, in the hope that the people with faith will get involved and finally bring them to justice.
In this updated and expanded 2019 edition of 7/7 Ripple Effect, Muad’Dib adds information about Mossad’s involvement as well as new information about the murder of Jean Charles de Menezes.
The only way the official story will be changed is if they know that millions know that they are liars, which they in fact are, and it’s the only way that justice will be served.
For more information:
JforJustice.net: 7/7 Ripple Effect 3 - https://jforjustice.net/77re3.html
JforJustice.net - https://jforjustice.net
(JforJustice.info)
Friends of Muad’Dib – https://mtrial.org
CHRISTS.NET - https://christs.net
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