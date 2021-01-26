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1/26/2021Miles Guo: The Whistleblowers’ Movement has been using the CCP’s so-called internal fight to destroy the CCP; Mr. Guo has always been looking for decent persons all the time
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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200 views • February 08, 2021
1/26/2021Miles Guo: The Whistleblowers’ Movement has been using the CCP’s so-called internal fight to destroy the CCP; Mr. Guo has always been looking for decent persons all the time, and he doesn’t mind giving money to other people to verify if he/she is a good person; but no one shall steal money from our fellow fighters, the existence of those SOB scammers or cheaters won’t affect our determination to take down the CCP
1/26/2021郭先生直播：爆料革命要以共灭共、利用中共的党内斗争将其摧灭；七哥的人生目标是找到好人，用钱、用被骗来验证中国是否有好人；绝不能把手伸到战友腰包里，有无那些烂人，我们都会灭共

Miles Guo on GTV: https://gtv.org/user/5e596957357cc612d35a8044
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