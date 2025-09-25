BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Washington’s Education Crisis: Test Scores, Common Core Failures, and Real Solutions
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
5 followers
13 views • 2 days ago

The official podcast of the WA 3%

In this episode of Behind the Wire on Rebel Radio, Washington 3%’s Robert Burwell exposes the harsh reality behind Washington State’s latest test scores. While state officials celebrate a “rebound,” Burwell argues the numbers reveal a failing system crippled by Common Core, misguided spending, and a lack of accountability. He lays out the real fixes—returning to core subjects, holding teachers and parents accountable, and rejecting political agendas in the classroom—to ensure students gain the skills they truly need to succeed.

Wa3percent.org 

Bothg.org 

#WashingtonEducation #EducationReform #CommonCoreFailure #TestScores #Accountability #BehindTheWire #RebelRadio #Washington3Percent #RobertBurwell #PatriotPerspective

Keywords
parental responsibilitycommon coretest scoreseducation reformliteracyrebel radiowashington 3 percentrobert burwellwashington state educationaccountability in schoolsfailing schoolspolitical agendas in classroomsteaching mathpatriot perspective
