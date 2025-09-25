Washington’s Education Crisis: Test Scores, Common Core Failures, and Real Solutions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The official podcast of the WA 3%
In this episode of Behind the Wire on Rebel Radio, Washington 3%’s Robert Burwell exposes the harsh reality behind Washington State’s latest test scores. While state officials celebrate a “rebound,” Burwell argues the numbers reveal a failing system crippled by Common Core, misguided spending, and a lack of accountability. He lays out the real fixes—returning to core subjects, holding teachers and parents accountable, and rejecting political agendas in the classroom—to ensure students gain the skills they truly need to succeed.
Wa3percent.org
Bothg.org
#WashingtonEducation #EducationReform #CommonCoreFailure #TestScores #Accountability #BehindTheWire #RebelRadio #Washington3Percent #RobertBurwell #PatriotPerspective