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Attempting to Kill a Patient in Hospital for Covid Numbers
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722 views • July 29, 2021
Attempting to Kill a Patient in Hospital for Covid Numbers
~ Not sure where this is exactly. It could be in India or Pakistan, some say it's in Brazil, but they are not speaking Portuguese. If anyone has more information about this video, or the language being spoken, what is being said, please leave a comment. ~
Original video source here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0rvTsQoqY4ok/
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://ourtube.co.uk/@MelissaLev
~ Not sure where this is exactly. It could be in India or Pakistan, some say it's in Brazil, but they are not speaking Portuguese. If anyone has more information about this video, or the language being spoken, what is being said, please leave a comment. ~
Original video source here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0rvTsQoqY4ok/
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://ourtube.co.uk/@MelissaLev
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