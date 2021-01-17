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Police Violence And MORE FAKE NEWS In Canada
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112 views • January 17, 2021
Police Violence And MORE FAKE NEWS In Canada
FAKE NEWS is everywhere. I show you what news looks like in North America! I show you the dangers of police violence and just how out of control it really is in Canada.
Canada is a police state and a Communist-Marxist dumpster fire.
You need to know just how dangerous Canada has become, and it's now time to stop fearing the country and start fighting for it!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
FAKE NEWS is everywhere. I show you what news looks like in North America! I show you the dangers of police violence and just how out of control it really is in Canada.
Canada is a police state and a Communist-Marxist dumpster fire.
You need to know just how dangerous Canada has become, and it's now time to stop fearing the country and start fighting for it!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
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