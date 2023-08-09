Create New Account
⚡️Groupings "White Wolves" 🅾️ Repelled the Ukraine Enemy Offensive in the direction of Krasnolimansk
⚡️Groupings "White Wolves" 🅾️'O' repelled the Enemy Offensive - Aerial Reconnaissance in the direction of Krasnolimansk

 Aerial reconnaissance revealed an enemy column of armored vehicles moving in the direction of our positions. Our tankers worked on the enemy, one armored vehicle was destroyed, the rest refused to carry out offensive operations⚡️

