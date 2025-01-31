AI, Geopolitics & DeepSeek: The Nvidia Market Shake-Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dive into the future with us! In this interview by Seth Holehouse, we unravel the seismic shift in the tech world caused by DeepSeek. This free, open-source reasoning model, developed in China, is rewriting the rules and causing a trillion-dollar market cap drop for Nvidia. Why? DeepSeek’s unparalleled ability to perform complex calculations, from chemistry to finance, all offline and without surveillance, is a game changer.
Watch the full interview to understand the intersection of AI, geopolitics, and the future of tech.
