Capitalism Makes People DIE!!!

Wednesday Night Live 11 June 2025





In this episode, I explore the complex interplay between technological advancement and employment, addressing how progress can render certain skills obsolete while simultaneously benefiting society and creating individual hardships. The discussion delves into the concerns surrounding job losses due to technology, particularly the implications of dependency on government welfare. I share personal anecdotes, contrasting my experiences with past and present technologies, and challenge listeners to recognize the necessity of adaptation in a rapidly changing job market. Highlighting the pitfalls of relying on a welfare state, I argue for the importance of embracing change to foster personal growth and innovation. Throughout the conversation, I encourage responsibility in navigating the evolving landscape of work and motivate listeners to take ownership of their career paths, emphasizing that adaptability is essential for both individual and societal progress.





