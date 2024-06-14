RT News June 14, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Courtesy of rt.com
Just ahead of the Swiss-hosted peace summit for Ukraine, NATO says the only way to resolve the conflict is to ramp up military support for Kiev. Slovakia’s defense minister says his predecessor committed treason by giving away weapons to Ukraine. We hear from a former Slovak top official who says documents previously used to justify aid to Kiev are now suddenly lost. Israeli students hold a massive anti-government protest outside the national parliament, demanding that the ruling coalition make a deal with Hamas to end the war.