The Globe-Trotting Spy





This is a tale of intrigue, state secrets, undercover operations and betrayal - in other words, a classic spy story. The story of Mordecai Vanunu, the insider who had the guts to reveal the truth that Israel was producing nuclear weapons. It begins in 1986 and spans the globe, with a stopover in Australia. Then there's Israel's revenge: The alluring female spy, the honey trap, the kidnapping and the trial that sees Vanunu jailed as a traitor. Now, he's technically a free man but Mordechai Vanunu is still very much a prisoner of the state.





