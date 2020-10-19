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What is ThriftyAV?
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19 views • October 19, 2020
It's about time I did a montage with brief clips from old videos. If you don't know what ThriftyAV is all about, take a look at THIS!
https://thriftyav.com
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bc1q0ht079p05kep43p725qht6xj3w7q2ukjs37azv
If there is another type of cryptocurrency you would like to contribute, or you would like to contribute via Paypal, please let me know via comment or email.
https://thriftyav.com
https://www.facebook.com/thriftyav1/
https://www.instagram.com/thrifty.av/
https://twitter.com/AVThrifty
Tiktok
https://vm.tiktok.com/gF1nPG/
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4C3A...
Patreon pledges help keep ThriftyAV going:
https://www.patreon.com/ThriftyAV
Pledge $1+ per month for Patron Exclusive Content!
Paypal ME contributions can be offered HERE:
paypal.me/ThriftyAV
Bitcoin (BTC) contributions are appreciated:
bc1q0ht079p05kep43p725qht6xj3w7q2ukjs37azv
If there is another type of cryptocurrency you would like to contribute, or you would like to contribute via Paypal, please let me know via comment or email.
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