How the NATO attack on Russia is linked to China

Ole has talked to both Wagner's Prigozjin and NATO's secretary general Jens Soltenberg to find out what the whole coup attempt was really about. Find out NATO's secret plot, and also Stoltenberg's personal secret.
Stoltenberg also reveals how he thinks NATO will put a lid on their involvement.
You can watch the video Ole refers to here, if you didn't already: https://www.brighteon.com/723d3016-750e-4ea3-9f15-2f8baf17fb61
