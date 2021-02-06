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The Speeding Car Dream 6/2/21@6:36am
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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86 views • June 12, 2022

A dream from my lovely Jesus where I am with other people in a speeding car after something terrible has happened!

Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.

If you find your comment has been removed, then know it has been done so prayerfully. This channel is dedicated to my lovely Jesus and foolishness or profanity will no longer be tolerated. I do this in his power and authority. God bless!

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