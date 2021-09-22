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Proverbs Strengthen Trust In The Lord - Proverbs 22:17 (NIV)
17 Pay attention and turn your ear to the sayings of the wise;
apply your heart to what I teach,
18 for it is pleasing when you keep them in your heart
and have all of them ready on your lips.
19 So that your trust may be in the Lord,
I teach you today, even you.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Scrutinizing Proverbs Enhances Trust In The Lord.
Plant them in your mind and heart.
Speak them in your conversations.
Even you.
https://pc1.tiny.us/35eenkvj
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