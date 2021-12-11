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THE VACCINE INJURED TELL THEIR STORIES: THEY FEEL ALONE, IGNORED, SUICIDAL, LIFELESS AND SOULLESS
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82 views • December 11, 2021
A new website has been launched where people can tell their stories about being injured by one, two or three of the COVID-19 shots. Today I read many of their stories and many of them feel betrayed by the government for staying silent on the covid vaccine injuries and many feel let down by their local doctors for denying that their health issues were caused by the vaccines and many feel disgusted that so many health care practitioners feel that even after being injured by the first vaccine that they should still take the second jab. The name of the website is called "RealNotRare" and they also have groups people can join, and it appears there is one group in each state.
They also have a "Take Action" section.
Visit them at: https://www.realnotrare.com/
Related video:
REVEALED !! NEW WEBSITE FOR COVID-19 VACCINE INJURED !!
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/dKF7N4ctl0fR/
My related video: "The Vaccine Steals Your Soul: Demonic Possessed Woman Admits 'Pharmakeia Drugs' Are in Satan's Plan For Total Control" https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda:0/Video_Ready_Vaccine_Steals_Souls:3
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They also have a "Take Action" section.
Visit them at: https://www.realnotrare.com/
Related video:
REVEALED !! NEW WEBSITE FOR COVID-19 VACCINE INJURED !!
99 PerCent on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dKF7N4ctl0fR/
My related video: "The Vaccine Steals Your Soul: Demonic Possessed Woman Admits 'Pharmakeia Drugs' Are in Satan's Plan For Total Control" https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda:0/Video_Ready_Vaccine_Steals_Souls:3
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTik
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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