© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What The Lord Jesus Christ Has Laid On My Heart Over The Last Week
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • January 08, 2022
This watchman 88 challenges us with the simplicity of the Gospel . We are ambassadors of the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, Jesus Christ. Our job is not to save anybody, we can't do it. It is the Holy Spirit's responsibility.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.