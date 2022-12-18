Der Hexavac Skandal Problematische Mehrfach-Impfstoffe

Dr. Klaus Hartmann arbeitete zehn Jahre lang von 1993 bis 2003 als Impfstoff-Zulasser bei der obersten Bundesbehörde Paul-Ehrlich-Institut (PEI). Wegen immer neuen Todesfallmeldungen zum 6-fach-Impfstoff Hexavac, die keine Konsequenzen nach sich zogen, kündigte er dort.
