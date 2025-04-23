A prayer for the body of Christ to come together in faith to pray united against time manipulation and technology such as the quantum phase generator, the space & Time fluxuator and portals and such like technology, weapons and such like in Jesus Christ's Name. A Corporate Prayer Against Time Manipulation 4-23-25 Vicki Goforth Parnell Father God, in Jesus Christ Name, we pray and ask according to John 14:14 that there will be absolutely no retaliation, backlash, hindrances, spying, monitoring, revenge, or such like for anyone, anything, or any time in Your existence and knowledge, Father God, for this prayer. We ask, Father God and Jesus Christ, that You would step down into the affairs of mankind, and without any delays remove the Quantum Phase Generator, the Space and Time Fluxuator, and all its related knowledge and technology out of existence of our created world, this firmament. Also, any other such like related. We ask and pray, also, standing on Matthew 7:7 that all such devices, and not just the ones in President Trump’s care, be removed or destroyed. We ask that it be removed from the fallen ones’ knowledge. Even their memory, as well as any other being, program, computer, and quantum systems, data banks, and such like in all Your existence, Father God, and in Your knowledge. Except in Your Heaven where all records are kept of both good and bad doings of all inside the firmament of earth. We ask that all experiments, formulas, prototypes, and such like that have been created or are in the process of being created, or blueprints, schematics, or such like things relating directly, indirectly, or randomly, utterly fail at every attempt or be destroyed completely. Time and space belong to You, Father God, so we petition and bring up before Heaven’s Court all that You have shown and revealed to me (Vicki), as well as asking sweet Holy Spirit, to lay before You on Your Holy Altar of Justice all the evidence upon the earth and inside the whole firmament of this evil wicked Quantum Phase Generator and the Space and Time Fluxuator, along with all its components, technology, trial, reports, successes, and failures, and such like. In addition, we ask that the records in Heaven be brought forth as additional evidence, bearing proof that this good knowledge has been twisted by Lucifer, the dark kingdom, and the world of man. We petition further as we pray and ask that this technology and weapons, as You have revealed it to be, not be allowed to fall into the hands of Antichrist or such like to be used against Your children who will be left behind, or newly converted in believing in Your Son Jesus Christ and calling Him their Lord. We ask for Your mercy to be granted now on this coming time of judgement and Tribulation upon the world. We pray and ask this in Jesus Christ’s Name, as we come into an agreement of faith with our brothers and sisters in Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ, we ask You to please advocate for us, Your children, in this matter for this technology and other such like, like time manipulation, travel, warping, replicating, and such like, and the Quantum Phase Generator, and such like, and the Space Time Fluctuator, and such like. We also pray and ask that there not ever be allowed any more time manipulation or space replication, travel, or any such like. We ask and pray that there would be allowed no more ability to all inside this firmament to capture or utilize the negative time or reverse time, and such like ever again by anyone or anything. We pray and ask, since time and space belongs to You, Father God, that also after the 3 Days of Darkness there not be allowed anymore openings of doorways, portals, or such like ever again, except those You have created for Your use. Jacob’s Ladder being one example in Your Word You have given to mankind. After the 3 Days of Darkness has lifted, the spirit and physical realm will have merged as one. Therefore, again, we request the immediate removal and closure of all such like that You know about, Father God, of the enemy, from out of the firmament ... .portals, doorways, archways, mirrors, any kind of travel that the enemy does that has to do with time. Including all its technology, knowledge, and such like at this time and in future times, so it cannot be used by Antichrist’s forces and the kingdom of darkness. But let all these prayers and requests be granted according to Your perfect will in Jesus Christ’s Name, Your Son’s All-Powerful Name. We, Your United children pray and ask, as we remind You it only takes faith as a grain of mustard seed to move a mountain. We, Your united children, Jesus Christ, have much more in our combined faith than many mustard seeds. In Jesus Christ’s Name, Amen~ Verses: Matthew 17:20, Genesis 28:10-22, James 5:16, Philippians 4:6-8, 1 John 5:15, Hebrews 4:16, 1 John 2:1-2, Matthew 18:19-20, 1 Corinthians 12:12-13 My Lovely Jesus Ministry Vicki Parnell P.O Box 29 Bridgeport, AL. 35740













