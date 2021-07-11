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4th Of July UFO Picnic At The Park Plaza Hotel in the LA | UFO Robert Bingham, The Summoner
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12 views • July 11, 2021
Originally Published on Jun 25, 2012
Calling ALL UFO HUNTERS! Robert Bingham Summons UFOs AGAIN! 11:00am 4th of July UFO Picnic. Please bring redy to eat food with you. Join along with a Crowd of Eyewitness as The Man Who Summons UFOs will share again his Amazing capabilities! Across From the Park Plaza Hotel in the L.A. Area! Bring Your Cameras July 4th 2012 Address: 607 South Park View Street Los Angeles, CA 90057.
Thank you for your support!
https://robertbingham.org
☝️ Keep your head to the sky ☝️
Calling ALL UFO HUNTERS! Robert Bingham Summons UFOs AGAIN! 11:00am 4th of July UFO Picnic. Please bring redy to eat food with you. Join along with a Crowd of Eyewitness as The Man Who Summons UFOs will share again his Amazing capabilities! Across From the Park Plaza Hotel in the L.A. Area! Bring Your Cameras July 4th 2012 Address: 607 South Park View Street Los Angeles, CA 90057.
Thank you for your support!
https://robertbingham.org
☝️ Keep your head to the sky ☝️
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