Respected Musicians Who Were Actually Horrible People

Mirrored Content
Let's face it, you don't need to be a saint to make great music — but that doesn't mean your music gives you the right to act like a monster.
Johnny Cash | 0:00
Steven Tyler | 1:07
Cee Lo Green | 2:01
John Lennon | 2:49
Elvis Presley | 3:28
Phil Spector | 4:16
Sean Combs | 5:19
Ian Watkins | 6:16
Rick James | 7:08
Ian Dury | 8:03
Spade Cooley | 9:12
Peter McNeal | 10:14
Jerry Lee Lewis | 10:43
James Levine | 11:33
Miles Davis | 12:51
Morrissey | 13:40
James Brown | 14:48
Alexander Scriabin | 16:04
Michael Brewer | 16:56
R. Kelly | 18:05
Ike Turner | 18:54
Michael Jackson | 19:50
Lead Belly | 20:48
Johnny Paycheck | 21:51
Chuck Berry | 22:47
Brian Jones | 24:01
Richard Wagner | 25:00
Frank Sinatra | 25:39