8 Steps to SECURE the 2024 Election and 1 RED FLAG Glenn TV Ep 350

Glenn Beck





Apr 24, 2024





Will the 2024 presidential election be secure from bad actors? What has your state done to ensure it will be? According to a poll done by ABC, confidence in our election system is at a dangerous low of 20%. Some of that confidence may be low because of what the Biden administration had done by executive order to change the voting process. The Washington Post reported, “New voting laws in swing states could shape the 2024 election.” The laws are designed to make voting in places like Michigan and North Carolina easier, but will it make voting more secure? And what about the “shadow campaign that saved the 2020 election” from Donald Trump as reported by TIME? Glenn reveals we should expect more “fortifying” from a “well-funded cabal of powerful people” in 2024. But don’t lose hope. By the end of this special edition of Glenn TV, Glenn Beck reveals a plan to INCREASE voter confidence in your own county in eight simple steps.





Watch the full episode only at http://BlazeTV.com/Glenn. In the extended, exclusive version, Glenn reports on a blockbuster allegation found in a petition to the Supreme Court. Prior to November 2020, cyber security experts on HBO and PBS warned of potential vulnerabilities in electronic voting systems. Some states listened to the experts and abandoned the technology, but others have doubled down. Glenn interviews software experts who not only claim the vulnerability still exists, they show Glenn HOW it can allegedly be compromised in real time. Use code SECURE2024 to save on your annual subscription at http://BlazeTV.com/Glenn





0:00: Is the 2024 election more secure than previous elections?

19:31: Joe Biden’s unconstitutional ‘Get out the Vote’ campaign

32:24: 8 simple steps to ensure our elections are secure

42:06 Illegal immigrants can secure a social security number?!





