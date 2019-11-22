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Alberta Has The Sovereign Right To Issue And Use Its Own Credit Russel Rogers Smith HO CANADA
These are a just a few of the many Native Sons and Daughters who are educating and uniting on a solution to end the Lies and corruption - Thank you all for being part of the Creation of our FIRST Constitution - removing the shackles of the BNA ACT and the Indian ACT
Anyone interested in Donations for the Tour may e-transfer to this email- [email protected]
HO CANADA http://historylessonsdeleted.blogspot.com/2019/08/never-have-so-many-known-so-little_29.html
Travelling Truth Tour - The Myth is Canada - Native Sons and Daughter Unite to save their Countries
As we explained the Native Sons and Daughters united together we are Sovereign and to create an amazing Constitution together to remove the corrupt BNA Act and Indian Act so all may live in peace, prosperity for future generations -
- Why we are Creating a True Constitution - Learn more about this amazing Document - here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9nY59HTZ_A
Travelling Truth Tour - The Myth is Canada - this is a brief description what this page is designed for and our Goals
Anyone interested in Donations for the Tour may e-transfer to this email
[email protected]
Constitutional Conventions Core beliefs:
DeJure Constitutional Conventions -
https://www.facebook.com/groups/373652496802161/