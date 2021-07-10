© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TASA - June 28, 2021 - 1) Are you U.S or U.S.A Inc. citizen? Well, you are Property Owned by Foreign Corporations
Follow
1
Share
Report
212 views • July 10, 2021
And according to them, they can do anything they wanted to do to you! American State Nationals and State Citizens are protected by Public Law. Are you vaccinated and you need blood? Well, only un-vaccinated can give you blood, and guess what? Blood banks are running out of blood. There is a world wide Coup to establish Corporation Feudalism. FBI, CIA, CDC, or any so called government agency, won't protect you since they are sub-sub-contractor of Foreign corporations owned by Stock Market. Do you consider yourself Law enforcement member? Then you have the ability to enforce the Public Law against the Corporations criminals.
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.