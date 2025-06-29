‘Macron, you’re SCREWED, we won’t fight your war!’ — Ruptly vid

Anti-NATO protesters march in Paris, saying their country has ‘no place’ in the bloc

REMINDER: Macron has flirted with deploying French troops to Ukraine, where they would become legitimate targets for the Russian military

Protesters in Paris slam Macron over Ukraine policy

A rally demanding an end to the Ukraine conflict and a halt to Western arms deliveries to Kiev took place in central Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Protesters also called on France to leave NATO and demanded President Macron’s resignation.

Organized by Florian Philippot, founder of The Patriots party, the protest drew several hundred participants.

Adding: Pride parade in Hungary pushed by Brussels (EU)

Orban accuses EU of directing 'REPULSIVE & SHAMEFUL' Budapest Pride March — Reuters citing local media

'Politicians instructed by Brussels called voters to attend event in large numbers'

'Even more certain [opposition politicians] must not be allowed near helm of government'