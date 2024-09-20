Russell "Texas" Bentley - Investigative Committee on the completion of the investigation into the murder of Sputnik journalist Russell Bentley

Read the Translation. After watch this one too: Former lawyer Elman Pashayev, who acquitted suspects in the murder of war correspondent was detained. Cynthia

https://www.brighteon.com/eb4549bc-0d25-4257-adad-513e00188f43

OFFICIAL Statement from video:

Official statement from the Russian Investigative Committee on the investigation into the murder of Russell "Texas" Bentley by a group of military personnel in Donetsk:

According to the investigation, on 08 Apr24 they tortured Bentley, causing his death, and blew up the car with his body. Later they moved Russell's remains and concealed the particularly serious crime.

The accused are servicemen of military unit 41698 of the Russian Ministry of Defense, 5th brigade "Oplot" named after Zakharchenko:

▪️VaNSyatsky V.V., battalion commander, major

▪️Iordanov A.E., company commander, senior lieutenant.

▪️Bazhin V.N., platoon commander, senior lieutenant.

▪️Agaltsev V.V., platoon commander, junior sergeant.

Depending on their role, they are charged with:

▪️Abuse of office

▪️For the use of physical violence and torture, which, through negligence, resulted in the death of the victim

▪️Concealing a particularly serious crime

All Donetsk residents who knew Texas are grateful to the general director of MIA "Russia Today" Kiselev D.K. for his personal control over the investigation of the murder of their correspondent and for the financial support of Russell's widow Lyudmila.

Lyudmila herself notes that no one shows remorse for what they did, despite Vansyatsky’s attempted confession, in which he tried to take all the blame on himself.

➡️ Earlier, lawyer Elman Pashayev stated that he "managed to free Bazhin." Now the ex-lawyer Pashayev himself has been detained for fraud.

➡️ Brigade commander of the 5th brigade Klimenko P.Yu. "Vulcan" was promoted to major general 02May24

➡️ History of our publications:

https://t.me/kpobede/445

https://t.me/kpobede/448

https://t.me/kpobede/461

https://t.me/kpobede/486

➡️ Russell's official channel, which is run by his widow: t.me/TXDPR

SPUTNIK image and statement - Sept 20, 2024 - Full statement from the Investigative Committee on the completion of the investigation into the murder of Sputnik journalist ⚡️Russell "Texas" Bentley.⚡️

⚡️Russia’s Investigative Committee identifies suspects in murder of Sputnik’s Russell Bentley

The Russian Investigative Committee has wrapped up the preliminary investigation into the murder of Russell Bentley, 63, a US-born Donbass volunteer and Sputnik correspondent.

Suspects involved in the criminal case were identified as Russian Armed Forces servicemen Vitaly Vansyatsky, Vladislav Agaltsev, Vladimir Bazhin, and Andrey Iordanov. The individuals have been accused of felonies under Russia's Criminal Code, including the use of physical violence and torture, which resulted in the death of the victim through negligence, as well as the concealment of an especially grievous crime.

On April 8, Russian military servicemen Vansyatsky, Agaltsev, and Iordanov used physical violence and torture against Russell Bentley in Donetsk, which led to the correspondent's death. On the same day, Vansyatsky and Agaltsev blew up a VAZ 2115 car with Bentley's body with TNT explosives.

On April 9, Bazhin, a serviceman from the same military unit removed Bentley's remains from the scene on the instructions of Vansyatsky in a bid to conceal the heinous crime. The accused have been provided with the materials of criminal case. Subsequently, the case will be transferred for the indictment approval and court hearings.

Bentley went to Donbass in 2014 and joined the (DPR) militia using the call sign Texas. He said that he admired the courage of the Donbass defenders and called Donetsk his home. The US-born volunteer was granted Russian citizenship and began collaborating with Sputnik as a correspondent. He was known as an outspoken supporter of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

On April 8th, Bentley went missing in Donetsk. On April 19, Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, announced that the 63-year-old Russell Bentley had died. An investigation into the circumstances of Bentley's death was launched by the Russian Investigative Committee.

https://t.me/SputnikInt/66270

An article abour Russell Bentley, in Russian so hit Translate at top of page:

The Tragedy of "Texas" in the Steppes of Novorossiya: Who Was Our American Russell Bentley, Brutally Murdered in Donetsk, for Russia

Читайте на WWW.KP.RU: https://www.kp.ru/daily/27637.5/4988103/

https://www.kp.ru/daily/27637.5/4988103/



