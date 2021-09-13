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Holodomor: Stalin's Secret Genocide (2016 documentary short)

Holodomor: Stalin's Secret Genocide / Голодомор: прихований геноцид Сталіна (2016) An estimated ten million Ukrainians died in the early 1930s in a genocide known as Holodomor. The documentary "Holodomor: Stalin's Secret Genocide" describles Holodomor as narrated by 7 leading historians: * Anne Applebaum ...



Let us learn from history not to repeat the error's and atrocities of the past. All people are created by God and have their freedoms from Him not from the state. Let us treat others as we would like to be treated. Look at today and you can see similar actions being taken and a great cover up what is really going on. Whether one is threatened or enriched financially, to cooperate with the suppression of people rights and freedoms, you must stop and do the right thing to your neighbor. We will be judged even for our idle words, what can we say for what we see happening today. God bless you all and Our Lady protect you.