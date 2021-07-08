White House To America: 'We're Coming Door To Door...With Shots!'

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White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said at the daily press conference yesterday that President Biden's strategy to get everyone a Covid shot - whether they want it or not - is to start going "door-to-door" to those not yet jabbed. So...they have a list? Also today: bomb-maker Raytheon goes "woke." Capitol Hill Cops set up shop in California. Will CDC soon recommend a nation-wide re-count of Covid deaths?
Get your tickets for the Sept. 4th Ron Paul Institute Washington Conference: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-war-on-us-tickets-161168263615