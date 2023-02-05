Jimmy Dore: Masks Do Nothing To Stop COVID & They Knew It All Along! Says New Study (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Jimmy Dore Show at:-

https://youtu.be/mBFCopXrZfQ



4 Feb 2023In what can only be described as a “mask off moment,” a new study has come out conclusively demonstrating that masks – whether the surgical or N95 “respirator” variety – are ineffective at preventing COVID infection. Not only that, but it’s now clear that authorities in the public health sector like Anthony Fauci knew this all along and yet still imposed mask mandates and encouraged the kind of mask shaming that emerged at the outset of the pandemic.





Jimmy and Revolutionary Black Network’s Nick Cruse discuss the changing narrative on masks and why government authorities continued to push mandates that contradicted science.





Nick Cruse on Twitter:

Watch Nick on YouTube:





About The Jimmy Dore Show:

#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.